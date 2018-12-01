Plymouth Argyle
Avslutat
0
1
-
2
0
16:00
01-12-18
Home Park
Oxford United
FA-cupen • 2:a omgång
Slutspel
  • Andra halvlek
  • Plymouth Argyle
  • Oxford United
  • WhyteLong
    90'
  • Smith-BrownLameiras
    86'
  • Smith-Brown
    77'
  • NessTaylor
    75'
  • Brannagan
    67'
  • Sarcevic
    67'
  • Brannagan
    53'
  • Henry
    49'
  • Första halvlek
  • Plymouth Argyle
  • Oxford United
  • Ness
    41'
  • Riley
    35'
avant-match

LIVE
Plymouth Argyle - Oxford United
FA-cupen - 1 december 2018

FA-cupen – Följ mötet mellan Plymouth Argyle och Oxford United LIVE. Matchen spelas 1 december 2018 och har avspark 16:00. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Derek Adams or Karl Robinson? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between Plymouth Argyle and Oxford United? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.
Få detaljerad information för Plymouth Argyle, såväl som för Oxford United. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

    
30
Höjdpunkter 
 
 Ta bort

Ingen kommentering tillgänglig