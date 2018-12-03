Guiseley
Avslutat
0
1
-
2
0
21:00
03-12-18
Nethermoor Park
Fleetwood Town
FA-cupen • 2:a omgång
Slutspel
  • Andra halvlek
  • Guiseley
  • Fleetwood Town
  • BurnsBiggins
    90'
  • MaddenBolger
    86'
  • HallsClayton
    82'
  • McAlenyHunter
    74'
  • HatfieldWalters
    73'
  • FelixWalsh
    73'
  • Heaton
    62'
  • Husband
    60'
  • Första halvlek
  • Guiseley
  • Fleetwood Town
  • Burns
    41'
  • Purver
    33'
  • Burns
    31'
  • Madden
    28'
avant-match

LIVE
Guiseley - Fleetwood Town
FA-cupen - 3 december 2018

FA-cupen – Följ mötet mellan Guiseley och Fleetwood Town LIVE. Matchen spelas 3 december 2018 och har avspark 21:00.
Få detaljerad information för Guiseley, såväl som för Fleetwood Town.

    
