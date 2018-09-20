LIVE

RB Leipzig - Red Bull Salzburg

Europa League - 20 september 2018

Europa League – Följ mötet mellan RB Leipzig och Red Bull Salzburg LIVE. Matchen spelas 20 september 2018 och har avspark 21:00. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Ralf Rangnick or Marco Rose? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.

Få detaljerad information för RB Leipzig, såväl som för Red Bull Salzburg. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

