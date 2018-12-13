LIVE

Besiktas - Malmö FF

Europa League - 13 december 2018

Europa League – Följ mötet mellan Besiktas och Malmö FF LIVE. Matchen spelas 13 december 2018 och har avspark 18:55. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Senol Günes or Uwe Rösler? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Besiktas and Malmö FF? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.

Få detaljerad information för Besiktas, såväl som för Malmö FF. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

