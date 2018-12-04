LIVE

Bologna - Crotone

Coppa Italia - 4 december 2018

Coppa Italia – Följ mötet mellan Bologna och Crotone LIVE. Matchen spelas 4 december 2018 och har avspark 18:00. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Filippo Inzaghi or Massimo Oddo? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Bologna and Crotone? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.

Få detaljerad information för Bologna, såväl som för Crotone. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

