LIVE

Real Zaragoza - RC Deportivo

Copa del Rey - 12 september 2018

Copa del Rey – Följ mötet mellan Real Zaragoza och RC Deportivo LIVE. Matchen spelas 12 september 2018 och har avspark 21:00. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Imanol Idiakez or Natxo González? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Real Zaragoza and RC Deportivo? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.

Få detaljerad information för Real Zaragoza, såväl som för RC Deportivo. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

