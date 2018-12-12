LIVE

Manchester City - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

Champions League - 12 december 2018

Champions League – Följ mötet mellan Manchester City och TSG 1899 Hoffenheim LIVE. Matchen spelas 12 december 2018 och har avspark 21:00. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Josep Guardiola or Julian Nagelsmann? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Manchester City and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.

Få detaljerad information för Manchester City, såväl som för TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

