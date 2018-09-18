LIVE

FC Barcelona - PSV

Champions League - 18 september 2018

Champions League – Följ mötet mellan FC Barcelona och PSV LIVE. Matchen spelas 18 september 2018 och har avspark 18:55. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Ernesto Valverde or Mark van Bommel? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between FC Barcelona and PSV? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.

Få detaljerad information för FC Barcelona, såväl som för PSV. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

