LIVE

BSC Young Boys - Manchester United

Champions League - 19 september 2018

Champions League – Följ mötet mellan BSC Young Boys och Manchester United LIVE. Matchen spelas 19 september 2018 och har avspark 21:00. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Gerardo Seoane or José Mourinho? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between BSC Young Boys and Manchester United? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.

Få detaljerad information för BSC Young Boys, såväl som för Manchester United. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

