LIVE

VfL Wolfsburg - Thór/KA

Champions League damer - 26 september 2018

Champions League damer – Följ mötet mellan VfL Wolfsburg och Thór/KA LIVE. Matchen spelas 26 september 2018 och har avspark 18:00. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Stephan Lerch or Halldor Jon Sigurdsson? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between VfL Wolfsburg and Thór/KA? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.

Få detaljerad information för VfL Wolfsburg, såväl som för Thór/KA. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

