LIVE

Thór/KA - VfL Wolfsburg

Champions League damer - 12 september 2018

Champions League damer – Följ mötet mellan Thór/KA och VfL Wolfsburg LIVE. Matchen spelas 12 september 2018 och har avspark 18:30. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Halldor Jon Sigurdsson or Stephan Lerch? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Thór/KA and VfL Wolfsburg? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.

Få detaljerad information för Thór/KA, såväl som för VfL Wolfsburg. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

