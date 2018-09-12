LIVE

Fiorentina - Fortuna Hjørring

Champions League damer - 12 september 2018

Champions League damer – Följ mötet mellan Fiorentina och Fortuna Hjørring LIVE. Matchen spelas 12 september 2018 och har avspark 19:00. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.

