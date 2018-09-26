LIVE

Brøndby IF - Juventus

Champions League damer - 26 september 2018

Champions League damer – Följ mötet mellan Brøndby IF och Juventus LIVE. Matchen spelas 26 september 2018 och har avspark 18:00. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Per Nielsen or Rita Guarino?



