LIVE

Atlético Madrid - Manchester City

Champions League damer - 13 september 2018

Champions League damer – Följ mötet mellan Atlético Madrid och Manchester City LIVE. Matchen spelas 13 september 2018 och har avspark 19:30. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers José Vera or Nicholas Cushing? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Atlético Madrid and Manchester City? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.

Få detaljerad information för Atlético Madrid, såväl som för Manchester City. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

