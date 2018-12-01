TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
Avslutat
0
1
-
1
0
18:30
01-12-18
Wirsol Rhein-Neckar-Arena
FC Schalke 04
Bundesliga • Omgång 13
  • Andra halvlek
  • TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
  • FC Schalke 04
  • Nuhu
    88'
  • BentalebMendyl
    86'
  • BelfodilSzalai
    80'
  • Bentaleb (P)
    73'
  • ZuberSchulz
    70'
  • SerdarMcKennie
    70'
  • WrightStambouli
    70'
  • KramaricNelson
    64'
  • Sané
    62'
  • Kramaric (P)
    59'
  • Caligiuri
    55'
  • Första halvlek
  • TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
  • FC Schalke 04
  • Belfodil
    45'
  • Nastasic
    23'
  • Kramaric
    10'
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - FC Schalke 04
Bundesliga - 1 december 2018

Bundesliga – Följ mötet mellan TSG 1899 Hoffenheim och FC Schalke 04 LIVE. Matchen spelas 1 december 2018 och har avspark 18:30. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Julian Nagelsmann or Domenico Tedesco? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and FC Schalke 04? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.
Få detaljerad information för TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, såväl som för FC Schalke 04. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

    
