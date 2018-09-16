LIVE

SC Freiburg - VfB Stuttgart

Bundesliga - 16 september 2018

Bundesliga – Följ mötet mellan SC Freiburg och VfB Stuttgart LIVE. Matchen spelas 16 september 2018 och har avspark 18:00. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Christian Streich or Tayfun Korkut? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between SC Freiburg and VfB Stuttgart? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.

Få detaljerad information för SC Freiburg, såväl som för VfB Stuttgart. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

